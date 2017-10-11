She has never been afraid of flaunting her curves – whether it's on the red carpet or on-screen for her films. And, it was no different when actress Margot Robbie made an appearance at The Hamptons International Film Festival in New York recently, decked in a shimmery see-through mini dress.

The Australian stunner walked the red carpet event along with her I, Tonya co-stars Sebastian Stan and Paul Walter Hauser, and yet effortlessly ensured that all eyes were on her as she teased onlookers with the hint of skin.

Giving a miss to a bra underneath the striking mini, the actress indeed left little to the imagination. But, when it comes to her make-up and hair, Robbie resorted to her signature minimal style. With her blonde locks styled into loose waves, framing her face, the actress showed off a dewy look – with just a hint of blush and gloss.

The fashion-forward diva that she is, Robbie, however, cut the monotony of the silver-golden look with a scarlet-red velvet purse and some gothic-style nail paint.

However, the 27-year-old actress' glamorous avatar at the film's screening was a far cry from her on-screen looks, as the disgraced former Olympic ice skater Tonya Harding. Speaking about the striking difference, Robbie said, "the worse I looked the happier people were."

"Ironically Tonya wasn't unattractive, she's just been marred with that story. Like Daphne, Tonya, right or wrong, is human," the actress added, according to the Daily Mail.

Asides the biopic on the former skater, though, Robbie has also been in the news for an upcoming film based on the life of the Playboy boss Hugh Hefner.

In fact, if things go well, reports claim that the actress will reunite with her Suicide Squad co-star Jared Leto – who will be starring in the lead role of the entertainment mogul.

"Jared is working on the movie with his buddy Brett and they're really pushing for Margot to have a major role. She's perfect for a part and he's not going to give up until she accepts," a source was quoted as saying by Mirror Online.