Margot Robbie made heads turn when she appeared at the 2018 Golden Globes in a breathtaking plunging black dress. And, now, the I, Tonya actress is making waves with her latest photoshoot for Elle magazine.

Covering her breasts with just a long pink scarf, the Australian actress is seen having her right hand across her belly and holding her left hand in order to keep the material from sliding down. Letting her blonde locks loose, the 27-year-old is seen striking a sexy pose for the camera with the beach visible in the background.

Robbie teams up the scarf with matching hot pants and accessorises her beach look with a simple necklace and a bracelet on her left hand. She has minimal makeup, flaunting her natural look for the photoshoot.

"@elleusa cover coming soon! ☀️‍♀️Thank you @ninagarcia xx," Robbie wrote next to the snap, which has been liked more than one million times on Instagram.

"Margot Robbie You are beautiful women... ... Forever Harley Quinzel...," a fan gushed, another chimed in, "I can't breathe!!! You're so sweet and in the same time so hot!!"

Another admirer commented on the post, saying Robbie is the "sexiest woman on the planet!" Someone else penned a confession about Robbie being the person's "first girl crush" and said her husband Tom Ackerley is one lucky man.

The person continued, "I can't even look at you......I mean it's must be already hair-raising that people tell you how beautifully breathtaking you are, anyway I'm going to try to finish this and make it less creepy, you're just f*****g gorgeous, I mean magnificent almost perfect (yes almost, I don't want to offend you, is just if I say 'completely perfect' it will be.....I mean I am no scientist, so it will be scientifically incorrect)."