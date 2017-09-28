Margot Robbie has sparked fan frenzy after she shared a racy photo of herself on social media.

The snap, which has been clicked for the latest edition of Wonderland magazine, shows the Suicide Squad star staring at the camera while sprawled out across the floor dressed in a yellow t-shirt that she paired with a floral print skirt and baby pink stockings.

"No filter needed when the magical @mastergia takes your pic absolutely love this spread in @wonderland magazine," the 27-year-old actress wrote next to the picture she shared with her 12.6 million fans on Instagram.

The image has already garnered more than 834,000 likes, with many of her fans calling her "queen" and "beautiful".

"You are one of the most beautiful women in the world," a fan gushed.

Another fan added, "Prettiest woman alive."

"You're beautiful inside and out," a third said.

Another said, "Oh my gosh you changed your profile picture. I love you so much!!"

The Australian actress was catapulted as a sex symbol with her role in The Wolf Of Wall Street alongside Leonardo Dicaprio. She has now claimed that she was not sure if she was the right person to play Naomi as the character was described as "the hottest blonde ever" in the 2013 film.

"When I was playing Naomi in The Wolf Of Wolf Street, it was so high-tempo sexy. I was acutely aware that the line in the screenplay was 'the hottest blonde ever,'" Robbie said, according to the Daily Mail.

"I'm clearly not the hottest blonde ever. I was just terrified that people would see the movie and think, 'Ugh! She's not that great.'"

Robbie also discussed her character in the upcoming movie I, Tonya.

Talking about her role, she said, "The worse I looked the happier people were."

"Ironically Tonya wasn't unattractive, she's just been marred with that story. Like Daphne, Tonya, right or wrong, is human."