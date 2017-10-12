Margot Robbie graced a special screening of her new film Goodbye Christopher Robin in New York on Wednesday evening (11 October) in a striking butterfly print gown.

The 27-year-old Australian actress and producer stunned onlookers in her floor-length ensemble with its pink hue and vivid design from Versace's Spring 2018 collection.

Robbie, who once starred on Australian soap Neighbours, plays Daphne Milne, the wife of AA Milne – creator of Winnie The Pooh – in the family-friendly movie.

The actress, who has been married to British assistant director Tom Ackerley since December 2016, clung onto to summer in the low-cut gown which seemed to be of thin material.

She complimented the look with natural, rosy make-up to let the unique number speak for itself and wore her blonde locks in a short, flicked-out bob style with a side-parting.

Goodbye Christopher Robin is directed by Simon Curtis and is now in theatres. It centres around the creation of iconic children's story Winnie The Pooh and the life of its creator, AA Milne.

It currently has a 67% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and also stars Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson in the lead role as the author.

The site's critical consensus reads: "Goodbye Christopher Robin struggles to balance wartime tension and childlike wonder, but offers valuable insight into the darkness shadowing the creation of a classic children's tale. On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 57 out of 100, based on 9 critics, indicating "mixed or average reviews".

Robbie has been a busy bee in recent weeks, also promoting her other film I, Tonya on Wednesday, in which she plays shamed ice skater Tonya Harding who was accused of ordering an attack on her rival Nancy Kerrigan.

The biopic also stars Allison Janney, Bobby Cannavale and Caitlin Carver, and is set for release on 8 December.