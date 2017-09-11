Mariah Carey is a five-time Grammy winner who has sold millions of records. Now the R&B songstress is preparing to be celebrated at the 2017 VH1 Hip Hop Honors for her contribution to rap music.

VH1 announced on Monday (11 September) that the 47-year-old would be recognised at Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers, which will celebrate key moments from television and film, album releases and music videos.

Throughout her illustrious career, which has spanned nearly three decades, Carey worked with some of the biggest names in hip hop. She has collaborations and remixes with the like Jay Z, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Busta Rhymes, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Diddy.

Some of her biggest hits include I Know What You Want and Heartbreaker.

As expected, the news divided fans. While some welcomed the recognition, others were less than impressed.

"Glory hallelujah!" one commentator wrote while another said: "I'm not sure I understand what this hip hop honors focal point is. From Martin Lawrence to Mariah."

The event is scheduled to take place on 17 September at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California, and air the following day. Actress Regina Hall has been enlisted to host the event, while hip hop icon Missy Elliott is expected to take to the stage.

Bad Boys star Martin Lawrence was previously named as one of this year's honorees thanks to the success of his popular self-titled sitcom, Martin, which ran from 1992 to 1997.

The TV special, which VH1 said is honoring hip-hop's foray into pop culture, will also "recognise the victims of the hurricanes and provide viewers with ways to take action to help."

Hurricane Harvey killed 63 people and left 30,000 people homeless, back in August. At least 27 people have also been killed after Irma raged westward from Antigua to Cuba, destroying several small islands. The death toll continues to rise as the powerful storm hit Florida on Sunday morning.