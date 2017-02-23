Nick Cannon welcomed a baby boy with girlfriend Brittany Bell on 21 February and his ex-wife Mariah Carey could not be happier. The All I Want for Christmas Is You singer has two five-year-old children with Cannon — Moroccan and Monroe.

According to a report in E! News, Carey sent heartfelt congratulations to him. A source told the website, "Nick told both of his other kids about the baby and that they will have a new sibling."

The source added that the former couple are on fine terms. "Mariah has been aware of the baby for a while now and she congratulated him. They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children."

Cannon announced the arrival of his son named Golden Sagon Cannon, earlier with a touching Instagram post. Alongside a black and white photo of him holding his baby, the proud father wrote, "Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened."

Previously, Cannon in an interview with Power 106, spoke about how Monroe and Moroccan reacted to the news of having a baby brother. "They're super excited," Cannon said and revealed that his third child was not an accident as people suspected. "Never an 'oops baby.' I'm so calculated with my moves...I've always wanted five kids. Just because my marriage was over didn't mean I couldn't continue my family."

Cannon revealed that he grew up with Bell. "I wanted to make sure it was someone who was solid, spiritual and had the same views. She's been in my life. Our families grew up in the same projects together in San Diego. So there's a lot of substance there."

"Mariah, Moroccan and Monroe will always be my family, but we always can have other aspects of our family," the America's Got Talent host added.