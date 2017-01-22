On the latest episode of Mariah's World, singer Mariah Carey revealed that she regretted not spending "quality time" with her then fiancé James Packer, during her concert in Paris. The songstress said that she felt "bad" for not spending more time with the Australian business tycoon following her recent performance.

When Carey's manager Stella asked, "Did your fiancé leave already?" Carey replied, "Yes. I just feel like...I feel bad because I didn't get to spend quality time with him. I don't know how we're gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things."

"I don't know because I asked him if everything was good...I think he had to get back to deal with his own business. I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don't have that right now," she said when Stella asked her if Packer was "upset" and questioned his early departure.

"This is a very demanding schedule and James has so many responsibilities. It's not really easy for us to spend time together," she said and added, "I don't know. It's making my stomach hurt to think about it."

Packer had proposed to Carey in January 2016 after dating for almost a year, however, their engagement was called off 10 months later.

Meanwhile, Carey's new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka had recently said it "f*****g sucks'' when he sees his girlfriend and her ex-fiancé get all ''touchy feely'' on Mariah's World.

"Seeing Mariah and James connect is super weird for me because I haven't really seen it before. I feel like I've been living in this fantasy for a while and all of a sudden this is like a big reality check," Tanaka had said.

Carey started dating her back up dancer Tanaka following her split from Packer.