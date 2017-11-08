Mariah Carey didn't like being surrounded by white people and gave her security detail derogatory nicknames like "Nazi", "KKK member", "skinhead", and "white supremacist", her former bodyguard claims.

Michael Anello is preparing to take legal action against the Hero songstress, who his company Anello Security & Consulting worked for from June 2015 to May 2017.

In the draft lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Anello says Carey "wanted to be surrounded by black guys, not white people" and humiliated him and his colleague by referring to them as members of hate groups such as the KKK.

He claims that not only was he subjected to verbal abuse, he was a victim of sexual harassment.

The mother of two is accused of performing "sexual acts with the intent that they be viewed by Anello." Recalling one particular incident, Anello alleges that she asked him to come to her room to during a trip to Cabo San Lucas.

When he arrived, Carey was allegedly wearing a sheer negligee that was open. He says he tried to excuse himself but she insisted he move the luggage. He says he left the room and there was no physical contact.

Carey is the latest celebrity to be accused of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal that rocked Hollywood. The shamed Hollywood producer has been hit with allegations of sexual harassment and assault by more than 30 women including Rose McGowan, Cara Delevinge, Kate Beckinsale and Gwyneth Paltrow. While he has apologised for his past inappropriate behaviour, he denies allegations of non-consensual sexual activity.

The likes of Ben Affleck, James Toback and Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey have all been accused of sexual assault.

To make matters worse, Carey− worth an estimated $520m (£396m)−allegedly still owes $221,329.51 for services rendered and Anello claims he was promised another two years work which would add $511,000 to the bill.

Representatives for 46-year-old singer told TMZ they had agreed to pay some invoices and were in talks with Anello's security firm but "have no information on the sexual harassment claim".

If Anello does proceed with the lawsuit, the case would add to her Carey's current legal woes. Back in September, she was hit with a $70,000 lawsuit from a Christmas choir that claims she breached their contract for a series of concerts.