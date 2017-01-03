Dressed in a sequined body-con, singer Mariah Carey made a diva-like entry on stage for her much-anticipated New Year's Eve performance at Times Square. Unfortunately, the singer's performance failed, which made her the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. Amid all the drama, Carey's former husband Nick Cannon has come out in her support.

HollywoodLife has quoted as source as saying, "Nick feels terrible that Mariah is bringing in her New Year with people going in on her for her performance. It's just not fair."

Shedding light on the aftermath of Carey's disastrous performance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, the source claimed that Cannon still supports the mother of his children and knows how hard she tried to save whatever was left of her performance on 31 December.

"She's one of the hardest working women in showbiz and Nick has no doubt that she gave it her all. She's doesn't deserve all the hate she's getting," the source added.

The friendly exes have maintained an amicable relationship despite their divorce and following the New Year's Eve incident, the America's Got Talent host extended his support to his ex-wife.

"Nick wants Mimi to know that to him and their kids, she's the hero," the source continued. "All three of them are proud of her and thought she looked absolutely stunning last night."

Following Carey's experience, there has been a lot of to and fro between her team and Dick Clark Productions. Apparently, the 46-year-old's representatives have claimed that the event company had deliberately sabotaged her performance to garner higher ratings.

However, it was reported that a source within the company dismissed the allegations, calling them "silly" and blamed the incident on Carey's decision of not doing a sound check personally.