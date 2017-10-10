Mariah Carey has announced her new musical tour in a grand way and fans are going into a tizzy. The singing diva shared a poster on her Instagram account to reveal the dates of her Australia and New Zealand tour but her followers were more interested in her.

In the image, the 47-year-old songstress wears a shimmery golden fabric strategically wrapped around her waist and chest area to cover he modesty. She completes her sultry look with loose golden hair and a diamond neckpiece and bracelet prompting fans to wow "simply gorgeous".

"Australia and New Zealand! Full dates and venues now announced for my #1's Tour this February," she captioned the image. "You're so hot and beautiful," one fan wrote. "Very beautiful," added another. "And waiting to see you Mariah! I've been waiting almost 20years to see you perform," a thrilled fan wrote.

Some social media users, however, found the photo too good to be true and accused the Christmas singer of photoshopping to look young. "This is not good photoshop you don't need to have your photos photoshopped!! You're gorgeous the way you are," one internet user observed.

The Grammy award winner's Australian tour will be a first for her in the last four years and will include performances in outdoor concerts in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth. She will later head to New Zealand.

Interestingly, her tour itinerary does not include the Crown Casino in Melbourne, where she performed during her last Australian tour, and rather chose to perform at the Melbourne Showgrounds. The casino is owned by her former fiancé James Packer. She is expected to perform her classic songs Hero, Fantasy, We Belong Together and Heartbreaker.

Below is the tour details for Mariah Carey 2018 Australian '#1s Tour'

Tickets will be available on sale from 23rd October

Saturday, 3rd February

Sandstone Point Hotel, Brisbane

Tickets: MJR Presents

Monday, 5th February

Perth Arena, Perth

Tickets: MJR Presents

Friday, 9th February

Melbourne Showgrounds, Melbourne

Tickets: MJR Presents

Saturday, 10th February

Parramatta Park, Sydney

Tickets: MJR Presents