Live Liverpool bidding for first group stage win after draws in opening two games.

Loris Karius to return in goal but no other changes expected.

Maribor have never won a group stage match.

Manchester City aiming for third straight win in the competition.

Pep Guardiola's men have scored 23 goals in last six matches.

LIVE: Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur Champions League fixtures (7:45pm kick-off unless otherwise stated): Maribor vs Liverpool Man City vs Napoli Spartak Moscow vs Sevilla Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk Monaco vs Besiktas RB Leipzig vs FC Porto Apoel Nicosia vs Dortmund

Now 19:15 And in Manchester there is another Liverpudlian link with Pepe Reina lining up in goal for visitors Napoli, who must be quaking in fear having seen Stoke concede seven at the weekend.

6 min 19:09 If you're looking for links between Maribor and their illustrious visitors tonight, look no further. The Slovenian's Brazilian captain Marcos Tavares is formally of Gremio and was at the club at the same time as Liverpool stalwart Lucas Leiva, who only left the club in the summer. That was worth waiting for wasn't it?

25 min 18:50 If indeed Liverpool's title hopes are dead - they could be completely sunk if they lose to Tottenham at the weekend - then tonight is a pivotal game in their season. Win tonight and they have five points from nine and look set for the last 16, but fail to win and they face needing results in their final three games including potentially in Sevilla. Hence why Jurgen Klopp has gone with much of his first choice eleven.

31 min 18:44 We'll have live coverage of seven of tonight's eight Champions League games, but if you want to keep abreast of Real Madrid vs Tottenham then head this way. The teams have just dropped at the Bernabeu, and they make for very interesting reading.

40 min 18:35 City are unchanged from the 7-2 demolition of Stoke City at the weekend. Fabian Delph remains on the left, with Leroy Sane selected ahead of Raheem Sterling. Sergio Aguero is still only fit enough for the bench.

44 min 18:31 Three changes for Liverpool from the weekend stalemate. Karius in for Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold replaces Joe Gomez while James Milner is in for the captain Jordan Henderson.

46 min 18:29 Maribor are the reigning Slovenian champions -they have won it six times in the last seven season - but they are only second in the league with the first half of the campaign set to come to a close this weekend. They currently trail the 2016-16 champions Olimpija Ljubljane by two points.

54 min 18:20 Liverpool are facing their 114th different European opponent tonight but expect a very similar side to the one which was held by Manchester United at the weekend. Loris Karius will start ahead of Simon Mignolet, but the Reds might be otherwise unchanged. Daniel Sturridge will be bidding for a start ahead of Roberto Firmino or Philippe Coutinho, who had a fast turnaround from their international exploits. Andrew Robertson could return at left-back