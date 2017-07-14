World number six Marin Cilic takes on Sam Querrey in a semi-final clash in the men's singles at Wimbledon on Friday (14 July).

Where to watch live

Overview

Marin Cilic will face Sam Querrey in the last four as Wimbledon welcomes some new faces in the semi-final stage.

Cilic has gone past Philipp Kohlschreiber, Florian Mayer, Steve Johnson, Roberto Bautista Agut, Kei Nishikori and, most recently, Gilles Muller to reach this stage, defeating Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon conquerer in a 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 victory.

The former US Open champion will now look to reach his first ever Wimbledon final, having already progressed the furthest ever at SW19.

On the opposite end of the court will stand world number 28 Querrey, who defeated an injured Andy Murray 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 1-6, 1-6 in their quarter-final match.

Looking to not only reach his first ever Grand Slam final but also to become the first American to reach the final at Wimbledon since Andy Roddick in 2009, Querrey should not be overlooked.

The American defeated Nadal earlier this year in the final of the Mexican Open and is more than capable of causing an upset, as shown by his win over Murray.

"I'm going to go out there and try to keep doing what I've been doing these last five matches, and hopefully that will be good enough to win," Querrey said, as quoted by ATP World Tour.

Head-To-Head

The duo has faced each other four times, with Cilic coming out on top on all four occasions. Their last meeting was in the 2015 Citi Open in Washington where Cilic triumphed 7-6, 7-6.

Wimbledon history

This will be the third meeting between Cilic and Querrey at Wimbledon, with the former winning both their earlier clashes at SW19.

Cilic defeated Querrey in the round of 64 and and the round of 32 in 2009 and 2012, respectively.