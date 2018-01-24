The frontman for the alternative indie band the Fall, Mark E Smith, has died aged 60, according to reports.

The news was revealed by a fan account for the band and has been confirmed by the Fall's record label Cherry Red.

A tweet attributed to the Fall's manager Pam Van-Dammed read: "The day I've been dreading. 'It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of Mark E. Smith. He passed this morning.

He had to cancel a number of gigs in 2017 in the US after his manager described him as suffering from "bizarre and rare medical issues".

The band's manager, Pamela Vander, issued a statement at the time saying: "Unfortunately, it would be a gamble on his health to fly anywhere over the next couple of months."

In his final performance, he sang from a wheelchair with his right arm in a sling at the Queen Margaret Union in Glasgow.

BBC music presenter Lauren Laverne tweeted: "Oh man. Mark E Smith. One of my biggest heroes. Had a nightmare interviewing him (of course) but then he put me in a song. So sharp, clever and untouchably cool. Thanks for the music, MES."

Born in Salford, he formed the Fall in Prestwich, greater Manchester in 1976 and was renowned for his volatile temperament with the media and with his fellow band mates. There were 66 different members of the Fall over the years.

The band have released 32 studio albums which included 11 that made the top 40 and one, The Infotainment Scan, which reached number nine. He has worked with artists as diverse as Gorillaz, Inspiral Carpets and Elastica.

Haçienda DJ Dave Haslam tweeted the tribute: "The death of Mark E Smith is news I'd been dreading. One of my heroes, and a man I was proud to call a friend."