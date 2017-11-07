Mark Wright is fuming with the press after it was alleged by a newspaper on Monday (6 November) that he chatted with a "leggy brunette" outside an Essex nightclub, with snaps to prove it.

The 30-year-old Extra presenter – who is married to former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan – felt the need to "confront" the story by posting a statement on Twitter.

Along with a screenshot of his statement, he wrote: "This statement is not a criticism of the press. I'm 1st to admit they have been a massive help to me esp this particular online syndication."

His actual statement launched into a semi-rant and explanation of the night out with his new celebrity pal Mario Lopez.

He said: "I need to confront a story which circulated today as amazingly it's getting quite a bit of attention which is quite upsetting to see.

"The truth is, it's a friend's girlfriend and all 3 of us were there actually 'chatting' together."

It also included: "In our current society can men not speak to women aside from their wife without people insinuating something untoward is happening? I hope not."

Wright – who acquired something of a playboy reputation during his stint on The Only Way Is Essex – had enjoyed a wild night out with the former Saved By The Bell star and friends. They were pictured looking a little worse for wear as they left Faces nightclub, having poured tequila shots down Lopez's throat earlier on in the evening.

The former reality star moved to LA earlier this year to pursue his presenting career, but showed his appreciation for the UK after returning for a short break.

He tweeted: "Been away from London for a bit. Spent the day and night here today and realised, wow !! what a city this is !!"

Wright has spent much of this year apart from his wife of two years as they focus on their careers – with Keegan filming BBC1 drama Our Girl in Nepal, South Africa and Malaysia.

Speaking about his recent move to LA, Wright told The Sun: "I'm without my friends, without my family, without my wife - it's always going to be a bit lonely but I'm not complaining just yet.

"I'm enjoying the job. Going to bed early, waking up early, doing the best I can and then in a couple of months I'll be reunited with my wife and I'll be feeling a lot better by then."