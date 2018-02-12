The son of Oscar-winning actor Marlon Brando has slammed claims by famed music producer Quincy Jones his father enjoyed a gay fling with comedy legend Richard Pryor.

In a statement to TMZ, Miko Brando said: "The Marlon Brando family has heard the recent comments by Quincy Jones and we are disappointed that anyone would make such a wrongful comment about either Marlon Brando or Richard Pryor."

Jones stunned fans and raised plenty of eyebrows earlier in February when claimed that Brando's charm helped him seduce many stars in an interview with New York magazine Vulture, prompting questions about The Godfather star's sexuality 14 years after his death.

"Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us, he could dance his ass off, "Jones told the publication. "He could dance his ass off [Brando] was the most charming motherf**ker you ever met. He'd f**k anything. Anything! He'd f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye ... He did not give a f**k!"

Pryor's widow Jennifer Lee — who was married to legendary stand-up star from 1981 to 1982 and again from 2001 until his death in 2005— later appeared to corroborate the claim, saying that drugs made her late husband capable of almost anything.

"It was the '70s!" she told TMZ "Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you'd f**k a radiator and send it flowers in the morning."

Lee went on to state that Pryor wrote extensively his sexual escapades in diaries, which she hopes to publish later this year. The funnyman was married seven times to five different women.

However, Pryor's daughter, Rian Pryor, denied her late father had bedded Brando in a now-deleted post saying "d ad did not have such relationships with Brando, there were never cruises, flowers or romantic notes between them, there were not even film roles."

Brando himself admitted having "homosexual experiences" during an interview in 1976 with a French journalist, saying it was fashionable and that it was no longer news. "Like a large number of men, I, too, have had homosexual experiences, and I am not ashamed," he said at the time. I have never paid much attention to what people think about me. But if there is someone who is convinced that Jack Nicholson and I are lovers, may they continue to do so. I find it amusing."