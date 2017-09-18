Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly opened contract talks with the Red Devils as the Belgium international is looking to extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond 2018.

The 29-year-old joined United from Everton on the deadline day in 2013 and signed a four-year deal with an option to further extend it by a year. Earlier in January, the 20-time English champions took up the option, meaning his current deal will run down at the end of this season.

According to the Mirror, Fellaini has held talks with the Red Devils over a contract extension and is looking for a longer commitment. He will turn 30 in November and United have the policy of giving only one-year deal for the players above that age.

Fellaini is a key man in Jose Mourinho's plans at Old Trafford. The tall Belgian received offers from Turkish club Galatasaray and their sporting director confirmed the interest in signing the player.

However, Mourinho blocked the transfer after refusing the sanction Fellaini's sale in the summer transfer window. The Portuguese tactician admitted the midfielder is "too important" for him.

Paul Pogba picked up an injury in United's 3-0 win over Basel in the first Champions League fixture. The France international limped off early in the game was replaced by Fellaini, who scored the opener and assisted Marcus Rashford's goal against the Swiss champions.

Fellaini started his first match of the season against his former club, Everton, as United registered a comfortable 4-0 win in the Premier League at Old Trafford on 17 September. Mourinho has explained the reason why Fellaini has been impressive for the Red Devils this season.

"I always thought that he was a player with special qualities and players with special qualities are players with a place in your team or in your squad," Mourinho told United's official website.

"I knew he was a player with a lot to give, but I think the relation between the players and the managers are very important in their performance levels, confidence levels and self-esteem levels.

"I think we managers are guilty many times of good things the players do and we are also guilty of bad things, or players not performing as well as they could do. I think that's part of our careers and I think Marouane is performing very well because he feels I respect him as a player."