Jose Mourinho's hopes of retaining Marouane Fellaini are fading fast with the midfielder said to be keen to leave Manchester United and find a new challenge.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final six-months of his contract with the Red Devils and is yet to agree to an extension after turning down their initial offer. He can begin negotiating with clubs outside England with Paris Saint-Germain said to be keen to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the current campaign.

The Portuguese coach is a big admirer of the midfielder and is keen to keep him at the club, but according to the Sun, Fellaini has informed Mourinho of his desire to leave the club and find pastures new. United did offer him a new one-year deal with an option to extend a further year on the same financial terms, but he has turned down the offer.

The report claims that United are unlikely to return with an improved offer which will see him leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season. Mourinho is expected to try and convince him to commit his future during United's ongoing warm weather training camp in Dubai, but his requests are likely to fall on deaf ears as Fellaini has already made up his mind to leave this summer.

The 30-year-old is likely to have a number of suitors both in the Premier League and abroad and with him being a free agent he will have all the advantage in terms of negotiating a lucrative deal. Fellaini hinted recently that he could move abroad once his contract expires after admitting that he has been treated like a 'criminal' in England.

The Belgium international has been the scapegoat for the United supporters for most of his four years with the club, having been blamed for the club's failures. However, he has been appreciated in recent months, having put in some impressive performances.

Fellaini has struggled with injury this campaign, with his latest setback keeping him out of action for 40 days. The Belgian recently returned to the first-team after missing the 12 games. However, despite having Mourinho's trust, he has started in just three of the nine Premier League games he has played this season and is said to be keen to play more regularly, which is another reason for him seeking a move away from Old Trafford.