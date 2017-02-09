A married mother has admitted to having so-called "striptease sex" with a string of underage boys in her home on multiple occasions.

Amanda Tompkins, from Bletchley in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, admitted a 10-count indictment detailing the sexual and physical abuse of seven boys, all under the age of 16, between February and May 2016.

Her admission before Judge Francis Sheridan at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday 8 February, avoids a 10-day trial, which was due to begin at the same court on 20 February, after she denied the charges at a hearing in November 2016.

Tompkins, 39, twice invited the three boys into her bedroom where she would have sex and perform sex acts with them. Prosecutors believe that she attempted to sexually assault another boy and had sex with one of the group in her living room on separate occasions in February last year, The Sun reported.

Then on or around 7 May she was said to have invited three other boys to her bedroom and had sex with all of them.

In total, Tompkins confessed to seven counts of sexual activity with a child, one of attempted sexual activity with a child, one of attempting to sexually assault a child and one of attempting to engage in sexual activity with a child.

In addition to the above, the charges involving two counts of attempting to sexually assault and common assault against one of the boys, which she denied, will lie on her file, according to the Daily Mail.

Prosecutor Kim Preston also agreed to let one other count of sexually assaulting a boy in February to remain on her file.

Tomkins' defence barrister Peter De Feu, failed to convince the judge to grant her bail, meaning Tompkins will remain in custody before sentencing on 31 March.