Crystal Palace duo Yohan Cabaye and Steve Mandanda are attracting interest from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille. The French pair are believed to be considering their future at Selhurst Park and could be tempted to move back to their homeland.

Cabaye worked with Marseille boss Rudi Garcia at Lille between 2008 and 2011 and The Times claims he could replace Lassana Diarra at the Stade Velodrome. The former Portsmouth, Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder is free to leave the French giants and has been offered to a host of clubs, including Stoke City.

Garcia and Cabaye have held discussions about a move to Marseille and The Evening Standard reports that the former Newcastle United lynchpin is open to returning to Ligue 1. His last stint in the French top flight was at Paris Saint-Germain, but the 48-capped France international failed to make a substantial impact at the Parc Des Princes.

Mandanda only joined Palace from Marseille on a free transfer in the summer window but is reportedly missing life in France and could also be keen on a return to his former club. The 31-year-old has made 10 appearances for the Eagles since joining but has not featured at all since the 5 November.

Along with Mandanda, L'OM are looking to bring West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet back to the club. The 29-year-old has told the Hammers that he wants to leave The Olympic Stadium this month but the French outfit are yet to conclude a deal with Slaven Bilic's men.

Sam Allardyce is trying to bolster his squad in January and is targeting a new central defender as he bids to drag Palace out of the relegation dogfight. The former England and Bolton Wanderers boss has identified Montpellier's William Remy and Liverpool's forgotten man Mamadou Sakho as the men who could shore up his side's porous backline. Sakho, who has not featured at Anfield at all this season, is also on Swansea City and Southampton's radar.