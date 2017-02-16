President Donald Trump's handshake, or Trumpshake, has everyone from politicians, body language experts, and late night hosts talking about it. Now a martial arts group is teaching people how to protect themselves from it.

In Columbus, Ohio, 4th degree blackbelt Jiu Jitsu instructor, Robin GIeseler, says he was scrolling through requests on his Facebook feed to decide what technique he should teach next in his three-year-old YouTube series.

"As I'm scrolling through my Facebook feed, I see this video, and it hits me," Gleseler said: "I've got to teach the defence to the Donald Trump handshake. You guys know what I'm talking about. Somebody grabs your hand and they pull you in – you've seen the awkwardness."

Trump's handshake was mocked in a segment called "Donald Trump can't shake hands right" by This Week Tonight comedy show host John Oliver on Sunday 13 February. And the 80's power shake Trump employs became a point of fun during Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip to the US over the weekend. Abe appeared to recoil from Trump's grip during a photo op.

Oliver showed a series of clips of the new US president awkwardly shaking hands sideways, and often quickly tugging the arms of his Vice President Mike Pence, Mitt Romney, and his Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

Trump even "appeared to have cracked open the good old 80's power shake, with his hand firmly on top in the clasp and at an angle that was almost palm-down horizontal" when he met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, according to British language expert and psychologist Judi James. Although Trudeau fought back with a shoulder "power-pat."

GIeseler said there's a way of protecting against all this. "Now I'm not suggesting you do this to the president," he said before demonstrating a "goose neck" wrist lock using the handshaker's weight against them to put them in a debilitating hold.

"If somebody's trying to over dominate you here and pull you in to the handshake, we're going to go with it," GIeseler said, demonstrating the move with a collgeaue at the Relson Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

"As he grabs really hard and pulls me in, I go with it. I step in with the outside foot, I wrap around the elbow," GIeseler said. "As I do that, I'm going to block his arm from here, I bend the wrist in, the other hand wraps over the top of the knuckles and 'boom' – now you have what we call a 'goose neck.'"