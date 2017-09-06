Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard has revealed he has committed his long-term future to the Bernabeu by putting pen to paper on a new deal. The 18-year-old offensive midfielder is currently on loan at Heerenveen but the news suggest that Zinedine Zidane still has faith he could breakthrough into Los Blancos first-team at some point.

Los Blancos recruited the Norwegian talent in January 2015 as prospect for the future after he garnered a big reputation at Strømsgodset.

Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Ajax and Liverpool were all linked with his services but Los Blancos won the race for his services in a deal worth around £3.5m ($4.6m, €4m).

Odegaard struggled to make the impact expected at the Real second team during the following years, scoring just five goals and providing six assists in 62 appearances.

In January, last year Real thus decided to send him on loan to Heerenveen until the summer of 2018 in order to give him some first-team experience.

The teenager had a slow start to the life at the Eredivisie but appears to have cemented his place in the line-up in the new campaing, having played the full 90 minutes for Heerenveen in the first three games of the season.

Odegaard has now confirmed that his long-term future still lies at the Santiago Bernabeu though, after having agreed a new contract extension.

"My contract probably won't run out in 2018," Odegaard told VG Sporten "I've extended my contract but I don't want to say much more on the subject right now."

The Norwegian talent is not expected to be the only Real player to put pen to paper on a new long-term deal in the near future.

Odegaard's revelations come days after Marca reported that Isco, Marco Asensio, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal and Raphael Varane are also set to sign new lucrative deals to stay at Real for the long-term.

The Spanish publication say that Real were expected to make the five deals official in the coming days as the players had already agreed the terms of those contracts.