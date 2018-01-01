Comic book legend Stan Lee has been robbed of £220,000 after fraudsters forged his signature on a cheque - which was made out to Lee's own charity.

According to theblast.com, Lee reported the fraud to Beverly Hills Police Department after $300,000 went missing in his account. Investigations are underway by the police. Lee served Marvel Comics as a writer, publisher and its eventual editor-in-chief.

The cheque was made out to Hands of Respect, a charity Lee founded with his daughter J.C. According to the website, the charity's goal is to inspire respect for everyone and tackle racism. The cheque also included the note "loan" in the memo section.

Lee has told the police he did not write the cheque. According to Gizmodo UK, Lee's inner-circle are being investigated because few people are capable of taking the money from the charity.

Lee is now 95-years-old and is most regularly seen making cameo appearances in Marvel Comic movies, such as 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 and Thor Ragnarok. There is no official word on whether or not he will appear in the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War, but many would be expecting an appearance.

During his time as a writer, Lee co-created Spider-Man, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and the X-Men, just to name a few.

His wife Joan Lee passed away in July last year. She was 93 and the pair were married since December 1947.