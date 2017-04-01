A mosque in Maryland is setting up an "active shooter" training day for members amid growing fears of more attacks on minority groups.

The training, scheduled for Sunday (2 April) at the Masjid An-Nur Foundation, will be run by security experts and has been organised following a number of attacks on US mosques this year and a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec, Canada in January.

"We encourage local community members and leaders of all faiths to attend and learn how they can prepare themselves in the event of a potentially deadly crisis situation," said Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) Maryland Outreach manager Dr Zainab Chaudry.

"In this political climate, it's more important than ever to adequately increase security for minority communities that face growing threats."

CAIR said there had been 35 incidents in which mosques were targeted since January – a spike of almost 50% on the same period last year, when there were 19 attacks.

The charity has also noted a 50% increase in anti-Muslim incidents in 2016 compared to 2015, with a 40% increase in Islamophobic hate crimes reported.

It recently hit out at US President Donald Trump's administration for remaining silent on the threat faced by Muslims in the US.

CAIR national executive director Nihad Awad said: "Every day we receive more reports of hate incidents, threats and violence targeting American Muslims, Islamic institutions and even those perceived to be Muslim, yet we hear only a deafening silence from the Trump administration.

"President Trump must speak out against the growing Islamophobia in our nation for which he bears substantial blame."

As well as the shooter training, the charity is also providing information for Muslim leaders about community safety.