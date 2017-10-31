Masked gunmen with automatic weapons have opened fire at an illegal east London rave, injuring two people.

It has been revealed that dozens of people were attending the rave when the attack took place in Leyton on Saturday night (28 October).

The Sun reported that party-goers at the 'Money move party' were "screaming in horror" as the lights were switched on inside the venue as the gunfire began.

A 41-year-old man was shot in the leg and a woman in her 20s was shot in the chest.

The gunmen were all wearing Halloween style masks when they attacked the guests at the party.

To prevent people from escaping the building, the gunmen blocked off the only exit at the site which was located at an industrial estate on Rigg Approach.

One witness said: "There must have been at least four guns. It was terrifying. Everyone who had got out was just running but there were over 100 trapped inside."

The man who was injured was taken to hospital just after 5am and his condition was described as stable.

The woman took herself to an east London hospital where she was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "A crime scene was put in place and an investigation has been launched by Trident officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

If you saw the shooting and have any information that could assist police, call Trident detectives on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11