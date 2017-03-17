Mass Effect Andromeda's lead designer has revealed that the anticipated RPG's day one patch will not address the game's sometimes quite bizarre set of animations, which have been widely mocked online.

Since the game became available to EA Access and Origin Access subscribers on Xbox One and PC on Thursday (16 March) people have been sharing animated gifs and videos of some of the game's stranger quirks.

It won't be until the game's review embargo drops for members of the media next week that fans will get a better idea of how widespread the bad animations are.

In response to a fan question on Twitter about whether animations would be addressed, BioWare lead designer Ian Frazier said: "At day 1? No, that ship has sailed. We'll have more patches later on, but exactly what goes into them is still in discussion."

Online players shared footage of strange walking animations, lip syncing and some terrible dialogue found early on in the space-faring adventure.

Mass Effect Andromeda is an enormous game, so these instances may be few and far between in the grand scheme of things.

BioWare is a team renowned for its RPGs, specifically the companion characters it creates and the writing of its games, so expectations are high and should the story shine through fans will forgive the odd visual flaw.

A follow-up to 2012's Mass Effect 3, Andromeda starts a new story as humanity and the Milky Way galaxy's other inhabitants explore the Andromeda galaxy for a new place to call home. The game will be released for PS4, Xbox One and PC on 23 March in Europe, 21 March in North America.

Below are some of the shared examples from the game.

