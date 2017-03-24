At least three people have been injured after a gunman opened fire in the French city of Lille.

Authorities have closed off roads near the city centre with armed police swarming to the centre of the city.

Reports in France have suggested that say there were several shots fired near the Porte d'Arras metro station at around 9.50pm local time.

It has been reported that at least three people were injured, including a 14-year-old. It is not clear whether an active shooter is still in the area.

It comes as Europe remains in a high state of alert following terror attacks in London, Paris and Antwerp over the last week.

Those injured received bullet wounds all over their bodies, claims French news site La Voix Du Nord.

