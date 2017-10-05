A US bakery was forced to alter the list of ingredients for its granola after a ruling by the food regulator that "love" was not a "common name".

The Nashoba Brook Bakery, based in Massachusetts had been investigated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after it was revealed that they suggested 'love' was used as part of the creation of some of its cereal.

But the agency decided against the name, saying: "Your Nashoba Granola label lists ingredient love.

"'Love' is not a common or usual name of an ingredient and is considered to be intervening material because it is not part of the common or usual name of the ingredient."

But the bakery lashed out at the ruling, accusing the agency of an "Orwellian" attitude to the name.

The CEO of the bakers, John Gates, told Bloomberg: "People ask us what makes it so good. It's kind of nice that this artisan bakery can say there's love in it and it puts a smile on people's face.

"Situations like that where the government is telling you (that) you can't list 'love' as an ingredient, because it might be deceptive, just feels so silly."

The FDA also warned the bakers about the conditions that the company prepares the cereals in, describing some of the workstations as "unsanitary". Gates said he was disappointed with the FDA ruling but he would comply with the report.