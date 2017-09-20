Google's now-annual answer to Apple's iPhone reveal extravaganza is just weeks away, but unfortunately for the search giant, it appears that a huge new leak has spoiled all its potential big surprises.

The leak covers five products expected to be announced at Google's upcoming event on 4 October. This includes the next-generation Pixel smartphones, a refreshed Pixel Chromebook, and a smaller version of its Google Home smart speaker.

Starting with the Android flagships, the leak - courtesy of Droid Life - allegedly shows both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in all their respective glory.

The images closely resemble previous renders which all show both phones sporting a curvier look that their 2016 predecessors.

What is new, however, is the "Black and White" variant of the Pixel XL 2 (pictured above) that will no doubt be a divisive colourway for buyers.

The Pixel XL 2 and smaller Pixel 2 also come in "Just Black", while the latter will also reportedly be available in "Kinda Blue" and "Clearly White".

The Pixel 2 will be priced at $649 (£480) and $749 (£553) for the 64GB or 128GB models, respectively. The Pixel 2 XL follows the same storage options and will cost $849 (£627) or $949 (£701), the report claims.

The other major leak focuses on Google's smart home ambitions, as it looks to add to its voice-activated speaker range with a smaller, cheaper Home device. Long-rumoured as Google's alternative to Amazon's Echo Dot - the report confirms a new Google Assistant-powered hub is indeed on the way - and it's called the Google Home Mini.

Reportedly priced at $49, the Home Mini appears to go one better than Amazon's Dot by actually including a speaker of its own rather than relying on another device. The flattened Home will come in "Charcoal", "Chalk", and "Coral".

The final two devices are a new Daydream View virtual reality headset and the Pixelbook. The VR kit looks very similar to the first headset (which we really liked), while the Pixelbook sees Google fully embrace the Pixel brand with a successor to the Chromebook Pixel.

The Pixelbook is expected to start at $1,199 and offer a high-end Chromebook spec, as well as an optional $99 stylus called the Pixelbook Pen.

Droid Life doesn't divulge where the images and information came from, but the site is very confident that the details are accurate, and while you should always take any leak with a pinch of salt, we're also fairly confident that what we're looking at here is the real deal.

Perhaps Google has more surprises left in the tank, though? We'll find out on 4 October.