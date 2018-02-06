Saint-Etienne full-back Mathieu Debuchy has criticised Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger for blocking an approach from Manchester United and not allowing him to leave north London earlier despite barely featuring for the Gunners during his four-year spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Debuchy joined Wenger's men from Newcastle United in the summer of 2014 but the emergence of Hector Bellerin combined with ongoing injury problems limited him to just 30 appearances during his time in the capital, which was ended last month when Saint-Etienne picked him up on a free transfer after the Gunners had terminated his contract.

Debuchy seems to be faring better for Saint-Etienne already - the 27-time France international scored on his debut to help his new side seal a 2-0 win over relegation battlers Amiens on Saturday (3 February) - but his frustration over his time at Arsenal remains strong, with Wenger's refusal to send him to United just one of a number of "moments" that left the 32-year-old seething with his compatriot.

"I would have liked to have left Arsenal earlier and to have played for a different club," Debuchy told RMC Sport.

"There were moments when I was angry with the manager. There was an approach from Manchester United and he did not want me to leave."

Wenger, who can rely on Ainsley Maitland-Niles to provide adequate back-up and competition to Bellerin, did afford Debuchy some game-time during the first half of the campaign, though all of his seven appearances came for Arsenal's second-string side during their Europa League and Carabao Cup campaigns.

His last appearance for the Gunners, who lie five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with 12 games of the season left, came in the harrowing 4-2 FA Cup third-round defeat by Nottingham Forest in early January.