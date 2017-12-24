Matt Damon's father, Kent Damon, has died at the age of 74 after a long battle with cancer.

According to The Sun, the Good Will Hunting actor's father passed away on 14 December after battling multiple myeloma, a specific form of bone marrow cancer, for seven years.

Matt had earlier revealed that his father's condition had taken a turn for the worse. Matt had called on his fans to pray and send their love for the quick recovery of his father.

"It's been a slow...unfolding, my dad's sick, so that's been a process we're going through. We'll take any prayers you got, so throw 'em up there," Matt had told Extra.

In late October, Matt missed the 2017 Britannia Awards in Los Angeles due to a "family emergency". He was awarded the Stanley Kubrick Award for Excellence in Film but he was unable to accept the award himself as he had to travel to Boston the same evening. Actress Kate Mara had accepted the award on Matt's behalf.

"As much as we wish he was here with us, we know family comes first. So our thoughts are with you, Matt and much love from your friends here in LA," Mara had said after accepting the award, according to The Boston Globe.

Matt, who has been helping spread awareness and raise funds for cancer research, revealed his father's fight with the disease in 2011, telling WCVB-TV that his father was doing well and will "fight it to a standstill".

After coming to know about the demise of Matt's father, many have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

A Twitter user said, "Just seen that Matt Damon's father has passed away - hope the Twitter trolls and feminazis manage to tune into what little bit of humanity they have and leave the poor guy alone."

"Sending Condolences To #MattDamon On The Death Of His Father. May His Soul Rest In Peace," someone else said, while another added, "Sending light to Matt Damon and his family. Awful thing to happen anytime, but especially so around the holidays."