A recent report has claimed that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy aka "Brother Nero" are returning to the WWE after negotiations on a likely new deal with TNA (Impact Wrestling) fell apart in February. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer confirmed the return of the Hardy brothers to the entertainment company and said the "only question is what day and what brand".

The report also hinted that the brothers could make their WWE return at WrestleMania 33. The show is the company's biggest pay-per-view event and it takes place at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

"Contractually, they can debut whenever WWE wants them to debut," Meltzer said.

The report came shortly after the nine-time WWE tag team champions publicly slammed TNA in a video that Matt released on YouTube. In the clip, the brothers can be seen throwing their TNA tag team titles into a lake.

Matt and Jeff had said they would "delete" anyone who challenged them over their "broken brilliance" and that they were the final TNA tag team champions.

Recently, the brothers told WSVN-TV that they had spoken with Vince McMahon, Triple H and other top executives of the federation.

"We have spoken to 'Meek Mahan' [McMahon] and of course the man with Three H's and everyone who is there who is important and of value," Matt said.

When asked whether the brothers will fight or make an appearance at WrestleMania 33 or after the PPV show, Jeff said, "It's pro wrestling, anything's possible," and Matt added, "Considering we are on an expedition of gold, all title holders are on notice."

Matt also said that they will delete The Usos and The Club on their WWE return.

"I would say the first two people we would mark for deletion is The Usos who have gold that we would like to procure and also The Club who have gold that we would like to procure."

He pointed out that McMahon and Roman Reigns are on their deletion list.

"'Meek Mahan' is very high up on the list. Roman Reigns is another one. I get requests for his deletion all of the time... Roman Reigns is more of John Cena right now than John Cena is if you can understand what I'm saying," Matt noted.