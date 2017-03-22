Matt Hardy has hit out at TNA president Ed Nordholm's "Broken Universe" comment, saying the tweet made earlier in the month was "condescending". Nordholm had credited Dave Lagana, Jeremy Borash and Billy Corgan for the vision behind the pro-wrestling world's current hottest gimmick.

The WWE Attitude Era star took to social media on Wednesday (22 March) to refute the claim made by Nordholm and said that "Broken Universe" is his property.

"My Soldiers have been loyal & supportive throughout my existence. Thank you," he wrote on Twitter. "They know the truth--That the #BROKEN Universe is my PROPERTY."

The former WWE star shared a screenshot of the comments he had made on Twitter when he left TNA and said, "The condescending & disingenuous tweets posted by @EdNordholm when my TNA contract was up."

Matt, after his departure from TNA, had said that his time with the company was "delightful" and the locker room has "expectional talent". He and his brother Jeff Hardy left the promotion in February after renegotiation on their contracts fell apart.

"My stint with @IMPACTWRESTLING was DELIGHTFUL. EXCEPTIONAL talent & locker room. A great, respectful team that worked hard in tough times," Matt had said.

He had also wished TNA success in its future endeavours and called on the company to treat its wrestlers with "respect" and "fairness".

"I wish @IMPACTWRESTLING all the best going forward, especially the INDUSTRIOUS talent. I hope they're all treated with respect & fairness."

Matt's comments come at a time when Pro Wrestling Sheet has claimed that he and Jeff have been offered WWE contracts. However, the terms of the deal between the brothers and the WWE are not yet known.