Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Kenya Moore tied the knot with a businessman during a secret reception in St. Lucia last weekend and her ex-boyfriend Matt Jordan is "rocked" by the shocking news.

Jordan took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of him and Moore together from Real Housewives Of Atlanta series and expressed regret over losing his "queen." He wrote in a since-deleted post [via The Shades Room], "As if the embarrassment from the show wasn't enough. The false allegations [sic] of domestic violence, the unwarranted restraining order, the loss of business opportunities, money."

The personal trainer continued, "My personal & professional image. I can deal with that. losing my queen is a blow I never want to feel again. Find out she is married from stranger online. Realizing it's to someone she was seeing during your relationship....this is definitely the season of losses for ya boy. "

Jordan admitted that she was everything to him. "TKO!! I made alot of mistakes, but I loved & cherished her. I can't lie the news of this rocked me. I pray her heart is in good hands. Take care of her. She was everything to me," he wrote.

Jordan concluded the post by asking fans to leave him alone. "The fight for her heart is over. I lost!! Peace.... #tko." Moore and Jordan's on-off relationship was chronicled on season 8 of the Bravo reality series.

There is still not much known about the man the RHOA star married, but Kenya took to Instagram to post a photo from their wedding. She captioned the photo, "A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. #truelove #agoodman #wife #god#happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore#hewhofindsawifefindsagoodthing"

A source told E! News that the 46-year-old reality star has been intentionally "keeping her boo on the low for a minute now."

"He is not in the industry and just a regular business man that completely adores her." As for her secret wedding to the man she's only been dating for a few months, the insider says, Kenya, "wanted to do this extremely privately but then unveil it really publicly," the source added.

The insider also said that Kenya says the businessman is the "love of her life" and that she's really "looking forward to building a life with him."