Jose Mourinho has dropped full-backs Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind for Manchester United's trip to face Leicester City on 23 December.

According to Manchester Evening News, the duo did not travel with the squad to the King Power Stadium to take on the Foxes on Saturday evening. The Red Devils crashed out of the Carabao Cup quarter-final after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Championship side Bristol City at Ashton Gate.

The Italian international and the former Ajax man started against Lee Johnson's side. Darmian started as a right side of the defence, while Blind was fielded in the defensive midfield position.

However, they both were heavily criticised by a section of fans after the defeat to Bristol. Mourinho even questioned a few players' commitment after the exit from the cup competition on Wednesday (20 December).

Antonio Valencia picked up an injury in United's 2-1 league win over West Bromwich Albion. The Portuguese tactician has already confirmed that the former Wigan Athletic star will miss the weekend's trip to Leicester, along with Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini.

David de Gea, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic and Ashley Young were rested for United's trip to Bristol. The quartet are expected to return to the starting lineup when they face Claude Puel's side.

With Valencia ruled out due to injury and Darmian and Blind dropped for the squad, Young is likely to start on the right-back position. Luke Shaw, who has also travelled with the squad, can start on the left side of the defence.

Marcos Rojo is also included in Mourinho's squad and the Argentine international can feature in the left-back position, if he is not fielded in the central defensive position. Paul Pogba will return to the first league game since United's 3-2 win over Arsenal.

The France international received a red card for his tackle of the Gunners defender Hector Bellerin. He missed the last three league clash and returned to action against Bristol. The trip to Leicester will be a first league tie since completing his suspension.

Mourinho has also included Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the travelling squad. The Armenian international came on as a second half substitute and has not featured in the Premier League since United's 1-0 win over Brighton in November.

Manchester United travelling squad according to the Manchester Evening News:

David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Ander Herrera, Scott McTominay,Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcus Rashford