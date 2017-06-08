Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has cast doubt on his future at the club despite forcing his way into Jose Mourinho's first-team plans at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Darmian was brought to Old Trafford in 2015 from Torino to fill a void at right-back, but last season he spend most of his time on the other side of defence. With Luke Shaw failing to consistently win the faith of Mourinho, Darmian provided a pragmatic alternative for the Portuguese coach, with most of his 21 starting appearances coming out on the left.

With Antonio Valencia given licence to charge forward and support the United attack on the right, Darmain offered his manager a more reserved role on the opposite flank – a trademark Mourinho has used throughout his managerial career.

During his time in England, the Italy international has been linked with several returns to Serie A, most notably with both Milan clubs. And despite forcing his way into the first-team fold at Old Trafford, the 27-year-old is unsure where his future lies.

Asked about his situation following Italy's 3-0 friendly win against Uruguay on Wednesday, Darmian said: "Surely this is not the moment to talk about the transfer market. I wouldn't know what to answer. I have a contract with Manchester United, so let's see what happens."

Darmian enjoyed a strong end to Mourinho's first season in charge at United, starting and finishing in both legs of United's Europa League semi-final win over Celta Vigo before turning in an excellent performance in the final as his side shut out a vibrant Ajax.

"That night in Stockholm was an important night," Darmian added. "It was a real pleasure to me to win the Europa League. I have enjoyed that victory during my days off and I am 100% focused on the national team.

"It's well known that playing at Manchester United brings with it a lot of competition so you need to accept the choices made, keep working as I did, and then I have reaped the benefits at the end of the season.

"We have won a Europa League and this is what makes me go forward, this is my mentality and I will keep going this way."