Mauricio Pochettino has allayed fears Harry Kane picked up an injury during Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 victory over Liverpool on Sunday (22 October) after the striker was replaced with just three minutes remaining during the Premier League clash at Wembley.

The England international scored twice as Spurs secured an impressive victory to move level on points with second-placed Manchester United in the table.

However, the in-form striker had to be replaced by Fernando Llorente in the 88th minute and left the field clutching his hamstring.

But Pochettino played down the concern of fans after the game, revealing that the substitution was only due to fatigue.

"No, no (Kane didn't picked up an injury). He was tired at the end. That is normal. A massive effort against Bournemouth, Real Madrid and today. It's normal he was a little bit tired. It will not be a problem," Pochettino confirmed in the press conference following Tottenham's win over Liverpool.

The news is of huge relief for the Argentine boss ahead of busy run which will see Spurs facing West Ham, United and Real Madrid in the space of eight days.

Pochettino suggested that Kane could be rested in the Carabao Cup clash with the Hammers on Wednesday night (25 October) but the striker should be fit for both the trip to United on 28 October and the Champions League visit of Real Madrid on 1 November.

"Yes, maybe (Kane is rested against West Ham)," the Tottenham boss added. "We have ahead many games, Wednesday then Manchester United at the weekend and Real Madrid. We finish the weekend with Crystal Palace. It's important to know that he played two games for the national team before Bournemouth. It's been a massive effort from him, but his performance in that way he's so professional. But he's not a machine and maybe Wednesday to rest."