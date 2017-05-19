Mauricio Pochettino insists that he is not concerned about the prospect of a so-called "bigger club" swooping to sign Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane in the future. The prolific England striker was at his scintillating best on Thursday night (18 May) as he notched four goals to help Spurs thrash Leicester 6-1 at the King Power Stadium.

In addition to helping Tottenham seal their most emphatic away top-flight victory since April 1989, such an impressive haul also saw last year's recipient Kane move two goals ahead of Everton counterpart Romelu Lukaku and three in front of Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez in the race for the 2016-17 Premier League Golden Boot award with only a visit to porous and relegated Hull City left to come this season.

Kane has attracted interest from Manchester United in the past, with reports cited by the Manchester Evening News in March suggesting that Jose Mourinho had identified the 23-year-old as a back-up target in the event that he fails to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. It was stated that Kane could cost as much as Griezmann's £86m ($111m) release clause.

However, Pochettino remains insistent that Tottenham's key players are content to stay put amid other speculation linking the likes of Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker with summer exits.

"No," he told Sky Sports when asked if his biggest worry as a coach was that a bigger club would try and sign a player like Kane. "It's very clear. I think I told you many times that we will keep the players that we want to keep and maybe we will sell the players that we want to sell.

"Like always every summer, it's possible that something happens [that is] unseen but I think we are so, so, so calm about our key players. They are so happy here and we are building a very exciting project. There is no reason for players like Harry to leave the club."

On Kane's memorable performance in the East Midlands, he said: "It's fantastic. For him it's a season to fight to try to be the top scorer in the Premier League. To score four goals was very good for him. What can we say about him? He's great, he's one of the best strikers in the world. Now he has to try and keep going in the next game and try to finish in the best way and then look forward to next season."

Heung-Min Son netted a brace in that rout of Leicester, meaning that three different Tottenham players have now netted 20+ goals in a single season for the first time in club history. Pochettino was evidently delighted with that statistic and hopes that his side can back up their exciting performances with silverware over the coming seasons as they prepare to move into their new 61,559-seater stadium adjacent to White Hart Lane.

"It makes us very proud," he added. "The team worked so hard in the last pre-season to try to first of all settle the principles and play how we play. And then now it's a moment every season to try to improve the squad again and try to next season and the season after, when we will move to the new stadium, try to not only keep the performances and play that exciting football but try to win some trophies. Because I think this group of players deserve to win something."