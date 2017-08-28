Mauricio Pochettino remains confident of bringing at least three new players to Tottenham Hotspur before the transfer window slams shut at 23.00 BST on Thursday (31 August).

Spurs attracted criticism for their apparent passivity throughout the opening two months of the summer, although they finally appear to have clicked into gear over the past week with Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez arriving in a club-record deal from Ajax and Paulo Gazzaniga joining from Southampton to back up Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm.

Pochettino was clear that he wanted to recruit a quartet of new signings prior to the deadline, although he later updated that to include four plus their new goalkeeper [Gazzaniga].

Speaking after a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser from Chris Wood saw Burnley prolong Tottenham's wretched recent record at their temporary Wembley home on Sunday, the manager reiterated that he was still optimistic of landing a trio of targets during what looks set to be a hectic four days for last season's Premier League runners-up.

"Yes, I am confident of getting a minimum of three players," he was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "We are working hard to try and add more quality to the squad. There are many rumours and we are working hard. We will see. There are only a few days to the end of the transfer window."

19-year-old Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth is likely to be included in that late transfer push as Tottenham prepare to sanction the £15m ($19.3m) sale of Kevin Wimmer to Stoke City, while controversial Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier's reported £23m switch to north London hinges on the resolution of an ongoing legal issue.

Injured Everton playmaker Ross Barkley also remains firmly on their radar and Jurgen Klopp has not ruled out the possibility of Belgian forward Divock Origi leaving Liverpool on loan.

However, The Daily Mail reports that another prominent target - Celta Vigo midfielder Pape Cheikh Diop - is set to join Lyon for an initial £13.8m fee that could rise by a further £9m in add-ons. Keita Balde Diao is also believed to be close to swapping Lazio for Inter Milan.

While Tottenham will be primarily focused upon incoming business over the next few days, it seems possible that other players could follow Wimmer out of the exit door. Fringe trio Moussa Sissoko, Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Vincent Janssen all continue to be linked with moves away after failing to impress Pochettino, while the respective futures of key first-teamers such as Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld have also been called into question amid issues with Spurs' strict wage structure.