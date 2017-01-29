Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that they are yet to make an informed decision on the extent of Kieran Trippier's injury . The defender landed awkwardly and hurt his hip, according to the manager, as Spurs edged past Wycombe Wanderers in a 4-3 thriller at White Hart Lane.

The league two side took a 2-0 lead in the first half but Spurs came back through an own goal and followed that up with a penalty by Vincent Janssen. Wycombe took the lead again but the introduction of Dele Alli re-energised the hosts, who equalised and scored the fourth in the final minute of the game to break the hearts of the travelling Wycombe fans.

Mauricio told the club's official website: "Kieran got a knock to his hip and we will assess him tomorrow. We hope it's not a big issue."

Spurs are already short at the back with Jan Vertonghen out for two months and Toby Alderweireld also struggling with a tight hamstring. Long-term absence of Trippier will be a massive blow as they look to challenge for the title, with Spurs currently a point behind Arsenal in second and nine points behind leaders Chelsea. However, the manager was pleased with the result and commended Wycombe for their performance in the first half.

"To be honest, they were much better than us in the first half, full credit to them," conceded Mauricio. "In the second half we increased our level and improved our performance and we deserved to win at the end, with a little luck. The second half was better. We scored four goals, that's always difficult and I think we deserved in the end to be in the next round. However, if you analyse the game, it was an unbelievable game," he added.