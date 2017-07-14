Mauricio Pochettino has urged Tottenham Hotspur bosses to step up the clubs transfer activity and not leave their dealings until the last minute.

Spurs are the only club that finished in the top seven last season who are yet to sign a single player and the manager is hoping that they can get their business started at the earliest.

The north London club, however, have seen outgoings this summer and are close to sanctioning their eighth departure with Kyle Walker edging closer to a move to Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side missed out on Dani Alves, who decided to join Paris Saint-Germain after a late change of heart and that has seen the Etihad Stadium outfit step up their efforts to sign the Spurs right-back.

According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester club have agreed to meet Tottenham's £50m ($64.8m) valuation for the England international with the move expected to be completed in the coming days. It will be a big loss for the north Londoners to lose the player who has been named in the Professional Footballers Association (PFA) team of the year in the last two seasons.

Pochettino was keen to end the long-running transfer saga at the earliest as he could concentrate on the rest of the squad ahead of their pre-season tour of the United States. The Argentine coach wants the club hierarchy to step up the transfer incomings after completing the Walker move and not wait until the latter stages of the transfer window to strengthen the team.

Spurs have been linked with moves for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Adrien Silva and Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira, who has been identified as a replacement for Walker. The Premier League outfit are said to have planned to hold talks with both clubs in the coming weeks to kick start their transfer business and join the rest of their domestic rivals in strengthening their squad.