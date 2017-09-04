Tottenham Hotspur have found no place for Erik Lamela or the oft-maligned Vincent Janssen in their truncated squad for the group stages of the 2017-18 Champions League that was officially confirmed on Monday (4 September).

Mauricio Pochettino has named only 21 players in his initial group that is reduced from 25 in accordance with the rules regarding locally-trained talents. However, like Marcus Rashford at Manchester United, the likes of Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters were born after the 1 January 1996 and can thus be added to a separate List B that is unlimited and has to be submitted by midnight on the day before any given match.

While new signings Paulo Gazzaniga, Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier and Fernando Llorente are all present and correct, Lamela and Janssen certainly stand out as Tottenham's major omissions from the squad for a tough Group H campaign against Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Cypriot champions Apoel Nicosia.

Lamela has been beset by injury problems over the past year and last featured as a second-half substitute in a 2-1 EFL Cup fourth-round defeat to Liverpool in October 2016.

The Argentine winger eventually required surgery on both of his hips and was originally said to be targeting this October as a potential return date, although it now seems that he is likely to remain sidelined for longer.

Janssen has been unable to replicate his prolific Eredivisie form in north London following a £17m ($21.9m) transfer from AZ Alkmaar and scored only two goals in his first season in the Premier League. Initially drafted in as cover and competition for reigning Golden Boot winner Harry Kane, he evidently lost the confidence of Pochettino towards the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old, who remains the Netherlands' first-choice forward despite his well-documented struggles at Spurs, has made only one very late substitute cameo so far this term and saw his prospects of regular football further diminish on transfer deadline day when Spurs sensationally pipped Chelsea to the £14m signing of long-term Antonio Conte target Llorente from Swansea City.

West Bromwich Albion were said to have tabled a late £23m offer for Janssen, who also rejected the opportunity to join newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan in the final throes of deadline day. That was despite the goal-shy Seagulls reportedly obtaining a two-hour extension in order to complete the deal.

After a post-international break top-flight trip to Everton, Tottenham entertain Dortmund at Wembley Stadium on 13 September. They then travel to Nicosia 13 days later before a double-header against reigning La Liga and European champions Real Madrid in October and November.

Providing his side finish in the top two of that group, Pochettino will be able to make changes to his squad for the round of 16 before 1 February 2018.