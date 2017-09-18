Mauricio Pochettino has cooled speculation that influential midfielder Dele Alli is in talks over a lucrative new contract with Tottenham Hotspur, labelling such reports as mere "rumours".

MK Dons prodigy turned England regular Alli has become an integral figure for Spurs during his two years in north London and such a remarkably swift rise to prominence was recognised with two contract extensions signed within the space of just nine months in 2016.

Despite his previous £50,000-a-week ($67,604) double-your-money deal still having just under five years left to run, The Sun recently claimed that he had entered negotiations over another new agreement that would see him join top earners Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris on wages in excess of £100,000-a-week.

Quizzed about that the topic during a press conference held before Tuesday's (19 September) Carabao Cup third-round visit of Championship side Barnsley, Pochettino said: "Rumours, rumours. Like always I tell you, when something happens, or some decisions happen, the club will communicate."

Alli has split from his previous long-term representative, Impact Sports Management's Rob Segal, leading to something of a battle for his services between several of the world's leading agencies including those run by so-called 'super-agents' Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes.

Pochettino says that he is prepared to offer the 21-year-old advice on his decision, should it be required.

"He didn't ask about that and that's his business," he added. "Of course, every single player can ask me, and knock on my door and I am open to give my advice. But he is still giving us, me and I cannot say more."

Pochettino also seemed to be unaware that Vincent Janssen had notched just 17 minutes into the first appearance of his season-long loan stint at Fenerbahce during a 4-1 Super Lig victory over Alanyaspor on Sunday and made it clear that the oft-maligned and previously goal-shy Dutchman wanted to leave Tottenham despite snubbing deadline day moves to West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Ah yes? I think it's important for him because always all the players struggle in their first season in England," he replied when asked about the impact on Janssen's confidence. "When you come from the Netherlands it's a different level of competition and in the end he wanted to leave and he decided to go to Turkey, and we wish him all the best and we are happy if he scored last night. It was really good for him, to try to build again his confidence.

"Here he sometimes played, sometimes didn't play, but you know when you have Harry Kane in your position it's not easy to fight and be motivated every day to try to give your best. It was his decision, with the club's decision, to send him on loan but we hope he starts to build his confidence and trust and scores goals."