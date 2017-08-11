Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has assured supporters the club will bring some new players in before the transfer window closes.

While the clubs around them have spent lavishly on improving their squads ahead of the new season, Tottenham are still to make a single addition to the squad that finished second place in the Premier League last season – minus Kyle Walker who has left north London to join Manchester City.

Spurs are in fact the only side in the top flight still to make a signing this summer with Danny Rose this week taking aim at the club's failure to sign high profile players.

Ross Barkley, who has been told he is free to leave Everton this summer, is reportedly on the club's radar however, with Pochettino urging fans to be patient and see what happens during the final 20 days of the window.

"If you see the last five years, Tottenham always spend money and sign players at the end of the transfer window. I don't understand why it's a big issue now," Pochettino said at a press conference on Friday ahead of the club's first game of the season away to Newcastle United.

"We will add players who can strengthen the squad. We will work hard until the end to add more possibilities to have in the future. With the players we have we can compete in a very good way."

Spurs waited until the final day of the window last year to make their biggest signing of the summer in Moussa Sissoko, a move that would eventually be regarded as one of the worst deals of the season after the Frenchman flopped in north London.

Pochettino now hints the club could have another last minute deal in mind.

"Of course, we will sign, like every season, maybe on the last day. We will sign players we believe can help us to challenge for the things we want to challenge for."

Elsewhere, the Spurs boss has forgiven Rose for his criticism of the club although the player could still be disciplined after his outspoken interview.

Rose, who has not played for the club since January due to a knee injury, openly criticised Tottenham's transfer policy, lashing out at the club for targeting players "you have to Google."

Rose issued an apology to the club for his "ill-judged" comments in a statement released through his management company on Friday afternoon, with Pochettino assuring the left-back remains an important player.

"I forgive him and now we move on," said Pochettino. "Of course [he has a future at Tottenham]. Nothing has changed in my vision or perception here."