Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful that Harry Kane will be fit enough to return to action when Tottenham Hotspur take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday (1 November).

The Spurs striker missed their clash against Manchester United on Saturday (28 October) owing to a minor hamstring injury he picked up during their 4-1 win over Liverpool at Wembley last weekend.

Pochettino's side struggled without their top scorer as they succumbed to a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford, but the manager is hopeful that he can return for the visit of the Spanish champions. It was confirmed to be a minor strain but the Spurs boss is not ready to risk a setback by rushing him back to action.

The Argentine coach revealed that a decision will be taken in consultation with the doctors after revealing that they will look at the bigger picture with more than half the season still left to play. Kane has been in fine form this season having scored 13 goals in 12 games across all competitions.

"With the doctors and the player, we will take the best decision for everyone," Pochettino said with regards to Kane's involvement against Real, as quoted by Sky Sports. "It's not the last game or the final where you would say, 'OK, after that it's holidays'."

"We must analyse and take the best decision for everyone.

"We will assess him and then we will make the best decision. My feeling is good. But it's not my feeling, it's Harry Kane's feeling," the Argentine coach added.

Fernando Llorente is Pochettino's only option in the number nine role at the moment and with the Spaniard yet to score any goals, Kane's immediate return will be paramount for Tottenham, who are hoping to keep pace with league leaders Manchester City. Spurs face Crystal Palace in the Premier League this weekend and will hope to get back to winning ways as Pep Guardiola's team are already eight points ahead.