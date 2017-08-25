Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and chief scout Steve Hitchen are still working to bring three more players in before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

Pochettino has made just two signings this summer in the form of goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga from Southampton and Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez from Ajax.

The latter has become the club's record signing after Spurs agreed to pay around £42m ($54m) to secure his services – eclipsing the £30m paid to Newcastle for France midfielder Moussa Sissoko during the last summer transfer window.

Pochettino seems ready to splash the cash once more after admitting that Spurs may still sign three additional players before Thursday.

"Yes. I said four players before? Ok, one 'keeper plus four. Maybe three more," the Tottenham boss admitted, as quoted by Football.London, in the press conference ahead of the visit of Burnley on Sunday (27 August).

"I am confident. We are working hard. We are trying to strengthen the squad and to bring in a few players more. From our chairman Daniel and Steve our chief scout we are trying to bring in the right profile,"

"We are working hard, a big effort from the club to strengthen our squad. I think it is so exciting now. We have ahead the Premier League and the Champions League, it's so exciting. We are going to play against the last Champions League winner in Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund and Apoel Nicosia. We are so motivated and the club is excited too to try to strengthen the squad and be more competitive."

Serge Aurier has been tipped to follow Gazzaniga and Sanchez after earlier this week L'Equipe reported Tottenham had already agreed a €25m deal with PSG to lure the right-back to North London.

The French publication adds that the transfer is only pending an ongoing legal issue after Aurier was given a suspended two-year prison sentence for attacking a police officer in 2016.

The defender has reportedly appealed against his conviction but is still uncertain whether he would be given permission to play in England. Last season he was barred from entering the UK when his visa application was revoked by the Home Office ahead of a Champions League tie with Arsenal.

However, asked about the potential arrival of Aurier, Pochettino said: "That is rumour. We cannot confirm nothing until something happens."

"There are many, many players like always in the media. But you know I can confirm nothing. I never speak about rumour. Always my full respect always to other clubs or players that are in maybe in negotiations with us or other clubs."

Celta Vigo starlet Pape Cheikh Diop, Everton midfielder Ross Barkley and Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth have also been heavily linked with Tottenham in recent weeks, but Pochettino refused to be drawn on the pursuit of specific targets.