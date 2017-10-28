Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has issued a warning to Dele Alli that he could put his future at risk if he fails to have the right people around him.

The England international was signed by the north London club Milton Keynes Dons in February 2015, and moved to the Premier League outfit later in the summer. Since the last two seasons, the attacking midfielder has been in fine form for the club, while also being impressive in the national side.

Alli signed a six-year deal at Tottenham last September. The midfielder, who has scored five goals and registered one assist in all competitions, is earning £50,000-a-week.

He has confirmed his decision to part ways with long-term representative Rob Segal, after their contract expires. This, coupled with his display, has seen him attract interest from top clubs across Europe. Pochettino believes failure from Alli to take right decisions could have an impact on his career.

"The danger remains, as is often the case, that he will forget what has got him to this point," Pochettino wrote in his book, Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs.

"I have had to repeat to him this season (2016-17). The other risk is whether those around him know how to treat a top-level professional. His WhatsApp photo of a cartoon of a boy surrounded by people who all want a piece of him suggests that he needs to be surrounded by the right people."

"I often think about that WhatsApp photo. John McDermott (Spurs academy chief) says that when the trough is full, the pigs come from all over to feed. The coach used to be the dominant voice but now the (modern) player listens to so many others, especially those who promise the world."