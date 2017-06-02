Mauricio Pochettino insists Tottenham Hotspur must continue looking to their academy in order to keep their identity, hailing the "aggression" of his young English players he believes he cannot find elsewhere.

Tottenham recorded their best finish of the Premier League era during the 2016-17 campaign, with England internationals Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Danny Rose and Eric Dier all thriving again under their Argentine coach.

Pochettino is also determined to ensure there is an open door between the club's academy ranks and first team, with Harry Winks the latest to force his way into the senior side before an ankle injury ended his season prematurely in March.

Josh Onomah and Kyle Walker-Peters, currently away on international duty with England at the Under-20 World Cup, have also been promised more opportunities next season with Pochettino a firm believer that the English talent at his disposal possess something he cannot find in the transfer market.

"That aggression is very difficult to find in another country." Pochettino is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "You can add new people and players from the outside, but the main group that comes from the academy is important because that is the identity of the club."

While Spurs look set to continue utilising the best talents emerging from their academy, the north London side are also expected to be active in the transfer marker this summer.

Spurs have benefited from having a closely-knit squad this season but with Champions League football looming again next term, additional numbers are needed.

Pochettino says the club must be careful what sort of players they recruit in the coming months, also admitting some players will be moved on.

"We need to add the right profile of player, the kind of player who can help and of course some players will come and some players will leave the club but like with all the clubs, every season this happens," the Spurs boss said on the final day of the season.