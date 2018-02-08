Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has not decided whether Toby Alderweireld is ready to start against Arsenal in Saturday's [10 February] north London derby.

The Belgium international has missed the last three months of action after suffering a hamstring tear during his side's 3-1 victory over Real Madrid at the start of November. Alderweireld returned to action on Wednesday [7 February], completing the full 90 minutes as Spurs safely navigated their way into the fifth round of the FA Cup after a replay victory over Newport County at Wembley.

But despite coming through unscathed, Pochettino has remained coy on whether the centre-half will retain his place for the visit of the Gunners.

"No decision," Pochettino said at a press conference when asked about the Belgian's participation, Sky Sports report.

"Yesterday was a game that was important to win and I am happy because the team showed a solid, professional performance and I am happy with everyone."

Spurs have no other injury concerns with Danny Rose and Harry Winks returning from respective knee and ankle injuries in the 2-0 win over Newport. Spurs have also confirmed through their official Twitter account there were no fresh concerns after Thursday's [8 February] training session, leaving Pochettino with a full squad to choose from.

That also includes January signing Lucas Moura. The Brazil international joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain on transfer deadline day with Pochettino happy with his progress after a week's worth of his notoriously intense training sessions.

"I think he will be ready to be contention," Pochettino said of Moura, the Evening Standard report. "He is doing well, training so hard. He is starting to feel his legs. We need to assess him tomorrow and the las training session but I hope he is doing well and we can put him in contention."

Spurs are currently fifth, one place above arch-rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table with a four point lead.