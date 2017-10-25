Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has challenged his side to win one of the "two real trophies" in their sights this season, dismissing the importance of the two domestic cups.

Spurs have won only three trophies in the last 27 years, with their most recent success coming as they lifted the League Cup in 2008, while the Argentine is yet to win a major honour as manager. Under Pochettino, Tottenham have developed from a top four contender into a title challenger, finishing fifth, third and second respectively over the last three campaigns. Last season's runners-up spot was Spurs' best league finish since they finished second in the league in 1962-63.

However, for all their dazzling displays of attacking football, the search for a first trophy in a decade goes on. Yet, when it was put to Pochettino that winning the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup could prove to be a springboard for his side, he quickly dismissed the notion, suggesting only winning the Premier League or the Champions League would "really change the life" of the club.

"Our objective is to win the Premier League, our objective is to try to win the Champions League, for me two real trophies," Pochettino was quoted as saying by The Independent.

"And then the FA Cup, of course, I would like to win. Of course, to win the Carabao Cup, yes, of course, but I think will not change the life of Tottenham.

"To win the FA Cup, fantastic, I would love to win the oldest competition in the world but it really changes your life if you win the Premier League or Champions League. That is the truth. And after someone want to manipulate my words, OK, go on, but that is the truth."

The former Southampton manager added that prioritising the Premier League and the Champions League was not a case of being disrespectful, explaining instead that it was simply a matter of managing the resources at his disposal as well as he could.

"I would like to win the Carabao Cup but if you want to be a big team, if you want to fight for big things, I think it's impossible if you don't use all the squad and rotate in England with the international duty, it's impossible," Pochettino added.

"They are not a machine, and that is a massive problem for everyone."

On Sunday (22 October), two goals from Harry Kane and one apiece from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli saw Spurs demolish Liverpool 4-1, a result which moved them up to second in the Premier League table alongside Manchester United, five points behind Manchester City.

The former will host Spurs in the early kick-off this coming Saturday, meaning Spurs will ring the changes on Wednesday night when they face West Ham United at Wembley in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup.

Pochettino, however, ruled out the possibility of fielding a side comprising mainly youngsters as he stressed the importance of maintaining momentum, with matches against Real Madrid, Crystal Palace and the North London derby coming up after their trip to Old Trafford.

"To keep the momentum is so important for us to win [on Wednesday] and for many players that maybe they don't have the possibility to play in Champions League or in Premier League is a great opportunity to show that can fight for a place in the starting XI in different competitions," he said.