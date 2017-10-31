Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is likely to face Real Madrid on Wednesday (1 November) after making a swift recovery from the hamstring problem that ruled him out of his side's 1-0 defeat by Manchester United at the weekend.

Kane sustained the injury during the 4-1 win over Liverpool and subsequently missed the loss to United and the 3-2 home defeat by West Ham United in the Carabao Cup last week. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could not confirm the striker's availability for the clash against Zinedine Zidane's side but revealed he is "confident" of being able to utilise Kane's strengths against the Champions League holders, who have not hit the ground running so far this season.

"We are really confident. Maybe it's possible but I don't want to say 100 per cent as we have one more day. Yesterday and today was good though," Pochettino said in his press conference.

Kane trained with the rest of his teammates ahead of the clash against Real on Tuesday while midfielder Victor Wanyama has begun training outside as he steps up his recovery from a nasty knee problem that has blighted the start of his season. Erik Lamela joined Kane and the rest of his Tottenham teammates in first-team training, though no update regarding a potential return date for the Argentine was provided.

Lamela and Wanyama are both set to sit out of the clash with Real, who suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Catalan outfit Girona on Sunday, but Tottenham will have Dele Alli available after the England international served a three-match European suspension after being sent off against Gent in the Europa League last season.

Tottenham's Champions League campaign has gone swimmingly without Alli, who has not started the season in sparkling fashion, but Pochettino hinted that the 22-year-old will play some part against Real Madrid, one of the many teams apparently considering a move for the former MK Dons starlet.

"It's true that Dele Alli is so important to us but we are in a good position in the Champions League without him," Pochettino said. "That shows a strong mentality. Of course he's going to help us now. I think he needs to enjoy playing football."

"Of course he's a character, a winner and he needs to show his personality on the pitch as he did against United. That is his character. He has a good chance to play if I select him and we have one more player to help us achieve what we want, to go to the next stage of the Champions League."